The Democratic party is facing a working-class crisis. For some analysts, Republicans’ blue-collar gains have accentuated the Democrats’ growing and potentially troubled coalition with college-educated suburbanites. But as their hold on a once reliable — and electorally critical — constituency shrinks, Democrats are focused on policing how those with postgraduate degrees are addressed.
Dems Don’t Seem To Care That They Just Lost The Working Class
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Adam Barnes General Assignment Reporter
