Dems Don’t Seem To Care That They Just Lost The Working Class

Joe Biden Campaigns In Western Pennsylvania One Day Before Election

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Adam Barnes General Assignment Reporter
The Democratic party is facing a working-class crisis. For some analysts, Republicans’ blue-collar gains have accentuated the Democrats’ growing and potentially troubled coalition with college-educated suburbanites. But as their hold on a once reliable — and electorally critical — constituency shrinks, Democrats are focused on policing how those with postgraduate degrees are addressed.