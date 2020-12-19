Editorial

Illinois Hires Brett Bielema Has The New Football Coach Of The Fighting Illini

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 27: Head Coach Bret Bielema of the Arkansas Razorbacks on the sidelines during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Razorback Stadium Stadium on November 27, 2015 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 28-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Bret Bielema is the new football coach at Illinois.

The Fighting Illini announced Bielema as the new coach of the team early Saturday morning, and I couldn’t be happier. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bruce Feldman, Bielema will be paid $4.2 million a year over the course of his six-year deal.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. Bret Bielema being in the Big 10 at Illinois is laugh-out-loud funny.

It’s almost like God did this just to make me happy. Wisconsin now gets to tune up our former coach every single year.

Christmas came early, folks!

 

A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball)

Rivalries are never fun when only one side is crushing it in life, and Bielema kind of faded away over the course of the past couple years.

Ever since he flamed out at Arkansas, he hasn’t done much. Now, he’s at Illinois!

Bring it on, Bielema. Bring it on!