Illinois Hires Brett Bielema Has The New Football Coach Of The Fighting Illini

Bret Bielema is the new football coach at Illinois.

The Fighting Illini announced Bielema as the new coach of the team early Saturday morning, and I couldn’t be happier. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bruce Feldman, Bielema will be paid $4.2 million a year over the course of his six-year deal.

Bielema’s contract is for six years beginning with an annual salary of $4.2 million. He will begin his duties at Illinois immediately and will attend the game today’s guest of AD Josh Whitman’s when Illinois plays at Penn State. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 19, 2020

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. Bret Bielema being in the Big 10 at Illinois is laugh-out-loud funny.

It’s almost like God did this just to make me happy. Wisconsin now gets to tune up our former coach every single year.

Christmas came early, folks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Football (@illinifootball)

Rivalries are never fun when only one side is crushing it in life, and Bielema kind of faded away over the course of the past couple years.

Ever since he flamed out at Arkansas, he hasn’t done much. Now, he’s at Illinois!

Bring it on, Bielema. Bring it on!