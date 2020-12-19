It’s Another Beautiful Saturday Of College Football In America

The sun is shining on this glorious Saturday, and there’s college football on TV all day!

Not only is college football happening all day, but it’s time to crown some conference champions! It really doesn’t get much better than this. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State is fighting to punch their ticket to the playoff, Clemson is out for revenge against Notre Dame and Alabama is looking to be crowned the king of the SEC.

There are incredible storylines all over the place, and it’s going to be epic from the opening kick through the final game of the day.

Back in the summer, the people in the media told us that we’d never make it here. They told us it wasn’t possible to play college football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, it’s December 19th, and teams will be crowned champions throughout the day! To say the good guys won would be an understatement.

We successfully made it to the end of the college football regular season. Despite all the cowards and liars in the media who tried to cancel sports, college football put together a successful season. Now, it’s time for all the critics to admit they were wrong. I’m waiting… — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2020

So, there’s no reason to not be smiling today and enjoying another glorious Saturday of college football in America.

Despite all the fear porn and opposition, we made it to today. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

Let us know in the comments who you think will win, and let’s enjoy the day!