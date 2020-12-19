Matt Campbell Goes Ballistic On The Refs

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell lost his temper Saturday against Oklahoma.

When a flag wasn’t thrown for offsides, Campbell blew his lid on the officials, and this is one of the best meltdowns that we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MATT CAMPBELL IS LOSING HIS MIND pic.twitter.com/DSX5tDZjg4 — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) December 19, 2020

Good for Campbell. Fans and players love to see this is the kind of energy. The refs hosed them, and he was rightfully pissed.

I don’t blame him one bit for being upset.

Matt Campbell LOST IT after there was no offside call on this play ???? pic.twitter.com/o7oyn4GH1f — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2020

If you’re not going to throw a flag when one needs to hit the ground, then don’t be surprised when a coach goes ballistic.

That’s the nature of the beast. Iowa State is playing for a conference title today against Oklahoma. There’s no room for mistakes!

Matt Campbell may kill a ref today pic.twitter.com/wrt2QNK1dn — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 19, 2020

Let us know in the comments what you think of his meltdown!