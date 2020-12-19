Editorial

Matt Campbell Goes Ballistic On The Refs

Matt Campbell (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Cover3Podcast/status/1340362782051590144)

David Hookstead
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell lost his temper Saturday against Oklahoma.

When a flag wasn’t thrown for offsides, Campbell blew his lid on the officials, and this is one of the best meltdowns that we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good for Campbell. Fans and players love to see this is the kind of energy. The refs hosed them, and he was rightfully pissed.

I don’t blame him one bit for being upset.

If you’re not going to throw a flag when one needs to hit the ground, then don’t be surprised when a coach goes ballistic.

That’s the nature of the beast. Iowa State is playing for a conference title today against Oklahoma. There’s no room for mistakes!

Let us know in the comments what you think of his meltdown!