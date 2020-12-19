Matt Campbell Goes Ballistic On The Refs

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell lost his temper Saturday against Oklahoma.
When a flag wasn’t thrown for offsides, Campbell blew his lid on the officials, and this is one of the best meltdowns that we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
MATT CAMPBELL IS LOSING HIS MIND pic.twitter.com/DSX5tDZjg4
— Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) December 19, 2020
Good for Campbell. Fans and players love to see this is the kind of energy. The refs hosed them, and he was rightfully pissed.
I don’t blame him one bit for being upset.
Matt Campbell LOST IT after there was no offside call on this play ???? pic.twitter.com/o7oyn4GH1f
— ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2020
If you’re not going to throw a flag when one needs to hit the ground, then don’t be surprised when a coach goes ballistic.
That’s the nature of the beast. Iowa State is playing for a conference title today against Oklahoma. There’s no room for mistakes!
Matt Campbell may kill a ref today pic.twitter.com/wrt2QNK1dn
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 19, 2020
