Wisconsin Decimates Louisville 85-48

Wisconsin absolutely obliterated Louisville 85-48 Saturday afternoon.

Coming into the non-conference matchup, I was excited for the challenge of playing a ranked team. Well, I shouldn’t have been because the Cardinals weren’t a match or us at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We beat the living hell out of Louisville. This wasn’t a basketball game. It was a nationally televised massacre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, we’re 6-1 and we look like an unreal basketball team. I mean, we’re seriously as legit at it gets. After what I saw today, I’m all in.

Yes, the Marquette game is a blemish, but we’ve moved past it. I’m not sure there’s a team in America who could have beat us today.

We feasted on Louisville from the opening tip through the final whistle!

Heat, Heat, HEAT ???? ???? ???? Badgers are EN FUEGO from 3‼️ WIS 19, UL 4 | 11:33 1Hpic.twitter.com/gxaufENsXl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 19, 2020

Now, we open the Big 10 part of our schedule December 22 against Nebraska. I can’t wait! This ball team makes up for our pathetic football season and then some!