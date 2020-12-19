Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 20-17

Wisconsin beat Minnesota 20-17 Saturday night in overtime.

After an incredibly disappointing season, the Badgers managed to finish on a high note by taking out the Gophers and keeping Paul Bunyan’s axe behind Chase Wolf coming off the bench after Graham Mertz was hurt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers finished out 3-3.

Even though we’re not going to the playoff this season, it’s always important to remind Minnesota they’re trash.

Even though I expect to be much better than we have been in 2020, I’ll never complain about a win over our neighbors to the west.

Now, it’s time to focus on the future. Forget playing in a meaningless bowl game. Pack it in and let’s focus on 2021.

All the pieces are there. We just have to figure out how to put it all together.

Let’s see where we go from here. I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re ready to put this season behind us.