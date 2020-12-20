Will The Detroit Lions Beat The Titans?

Will the Detroit Lions earn a win Sunday afternoon against the Titans?

Right now, the Lions are 5-8 and we have three games left this season. The reality of the situation is that we’re not good right now, and we’re not playing for a Super Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

At this point, it’s about building for the future and figuring out what we can do to set ourselves up for a great 2021.

So, it’s still incredibly important to finish strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Also, the Lions have to keep Stafford glued to the bench if there’s any healthy concerns at all. If there’s any chance he can hurt himself worse, then he can’t play.

It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Again, we’re not pushing for a Super Bowl right now, and we can’t burn Stafford’s long term health in a season that doesn’t matter.

If there’s any risk to Stafford, don’t walk him out on the field!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Now, let’s go fight it out on the field and find a way to end the season on a strong note.