Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Leads The Latest Heisman Odds, Mac Jones Is 2nd

Alabama star DeVonta Smith is the new Heisman favorite.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, the electric receiver has moved into the top spot at -170. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has been knocked back to second at +170. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nobody else in the country is even close to competing for the Heisman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeVonta Smith (@smityyy03)

Honestly, these odds are very surprising to me. They’re damn near downright shocking. Smith over Jones? I’m not sure I’m buying it.

Don’t get me wrong, he’s a star, but it seems like a bit of a leap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

As a betting man, I’m still all in on Jones winning the award. While he’s apparently lost some serious ground to Smith, I still don’t see him not coming home with the hardware.

Alabama’s offense is rolling, and Mac Jones is a huge reason why. Seeing as how he’s throwing the ball to Smith, you’d have to think he’s the favorite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Let us know in the comments who you think deserves the award! It’s clearly a two-man race.