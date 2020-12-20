Jen Psaki Says Joe Biden Will Not Speak With AG Candidates About Hunter

President-elect Joe Biden will not discuss his son Hunter Biden with any potential attorney general candidates.

Incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace that Biden would not discuss his son — or any potentially ongoing investigation into his business dealings — with any candidates he was considering for the role of attorney general. (RELATED: ‘You’re Not Being Straight With Me’: Chris Wallace Challenges Chris Coons For Changing The Definition Of Court Packing

Wallace began the segment by noting that Biden said he was not worried about any investigation into Hunter’s business dealings, and then he turned the question to Psaki. (RELATED: ‘Silly, Sexist And Absurd’: Jen Psaki Fires Back Over Focus On Jill Biden’s Doctorate)

“There has been a lot of concern among Republicans about whether or not President Biden is going to stop the investigation of his son,” Wallace said. “A couple of specifics here, does he promise to let David Weiss, who is the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, does he promise to allow him to finish the job and what does he think of President Trump possibly appointing a special counsel to conduct an independent investigation of Hunter Biden?”

“Let me be crystal clear and I appreciate you asking this question. He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates,” Psaki replied. “He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role, and he will not be discussing it with the future attorney general.”

Psaki went on to say that the attorney general, once nominated and confirmed, would be allowed to pursue investigations according to his or her own judgment without interference from the Biden administration.

“As you know, U.S. Attorneys, that’s a personnel decision. We are far from there at this point in the process, given we haven’t announced a labor secretary, education secretary, we have few more to go but we are going to allow the process to work how it should, which is for a Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the top,” Psaki concluded.