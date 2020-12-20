John Metchie Obliterates Florida DB Trey Dean III With A Brutal Hit

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie threw one of the hardest hits we’ve ever seen Saturday night during a 52-46 win over Florida.

Florida defensive back Trey Dean III ripped the ball away from a receiver after a pass from Mac Jones, and started to head up the field.

That’s when Metchie caught up and dropped the damn hammer. Watch the insane hit below.

Seriously, that’s one of the most insane hits that I’ve ever seen, and there’s no other way to put it.

Are we sure Metchie is playing the correct position? Maybe he should be playing linebacker!

Roger Goodell has just banned John Metchie from playing in the NFL in the future pic.twitter.com/5YAPvzTSzB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2020

Dean literally had no idea what was coming for him. He was trying to get up the field, and Metchie just ended him.

As somebody texted me last night, Metchie just killed a dude. Just straight up snatched his soul away on national TV.

Props to Metchie for giving us an all-time great hit.