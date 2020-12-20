Mitt Romney: Instead Of Taking ‘Victory Lap’ On Vaccine, Trump Is Pushing ‘Nutty And Loopy’ Conspiracy Theories

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney criticized President Donald Trump for continuing to push “nutty and loopy” election conspiracy theories instead of ending his term with a “victory lap” on Operation Warp Speed and other accomplishments.

During a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Romney about reports that Trump on Friday had discussed naming attorney Sidney Powell as a special counsel to oversee an investigation into potential voter fraud.

Tapper also noted that Trump reportedly discussed the idea of declaring martial law to force new elections with former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

“This is, needless to say, quite alarming and scary to a lot of people,” Tapper said. “What’s your response? What will Senate Republicans to do to make sure none of this madness happens?”

“Well, it’s not gonna happen,” Romney responded. “That’s going nowhere.”

Romney called Trump’s continued attempts to “find some way to have a different result” to the November election “really sad in a lot of respects and embarrassing.”

“The president could, right now, be writing the last chapter of this administration with a victory lap with regards to the vaccine,” said the Utah senator, a frequent Trump critic, referring to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed. “After all, he pushed aggressively to get the vaccine developed and distributed. That’s happening on a quick time frame.” (RELATED: ‘Know When To Fold ‘Em’: Geraldo Rivera Posts Twitter Monologue Urging Trump Supporters To Focus On Georgia)

“He could be going out championing this extraordinary success, but instead he’s leaving Washington with a whole series of conspiracy theories and things that are so nutty and loopy that people are shaking their head wondering what in the world has gotten into this man?” Romney concluded. “And I think that’s unfortunate because he has more accomplishments than this last chapter suggests he is gonna be known for.”