POLL: 76.9% Of People Don’t Think Notre Dame Deserves A Spot In The Playoff

The majority of people don’t want to see Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

Following a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC title game, I asked people on Twitter whether or not the Fighting Irish deserved a playoff spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The results weren’t close at all. Of the 1,754 voters, 76.9% of people voted to keep the Fighting Irish out of the field.

Does Notre Dame deserve a spot in the playoff? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2020

I have honestly no idea at all what the committee is going to do. I have no clue at all. We know Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State are all in.

That means the final spot is down to Notre Dame or Texas A&M. A&M’s only loss is to Alabama and ND’s only loss is to Clemson.

The big difference is that Notre Dame has a win over Clemson from earlier in the season. A&M’s best win is to a three-loss Florida team.

Does Notre Dame deserve to get in? I’m honestly unsure. Will they get in? I’d bet the committee chooses them over A&M, but who the hell knows.

We’ll find out in a few hours, and I can’t wait to see what happens!