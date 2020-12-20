REPORT: The Big 10 Might Change The 21-Day Coronavirus Rule To Help Ohio State In The Playoff

The Big 10 might change the rules again to help Ohio State ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Right now, the Big 10 mandates anyone who tests positive for coronavirus must sit out for 21 days, but that might be changing! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Pete Thamel, OSU head coach Ryan Day hinted after beating Northwestern that the 21-day rule might be re-evaluated.

Ryan Day hints that the Big Ten 21-day rule is being discussed. Says it’s being looked at really hard. Gene Smith pushed hard for change last week. Will be a big decision looming for Big Ten next week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2020

Is literally anyone surprised by the fact that the B1G will do anything to help the Buckeyes? Of course the answer to that question is no.

The Buckeyes must be protected and helped at all costs! If OSU wants a serious shot at a national title, then they need to be at full strength.

I’m not saying this simply because I hate OSU, but they didn’t look good at all against Northwestern. They were missing 22 players, and it showed!

Ohio State will be without 22 players for the Big Ten championship game, including WR Chris Olave, LB Baron Browning and P Drue Chrisman. If they’re out because of positive COVID tests, they could miss the CFP semifinals because of the Big Ten’s 21-day rule. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 19, 2020

Now, it sounds like the B1G will do what’s necessary to get those missing players back in time for the playoff. I love how we’re just now at the point in 2020 where we just change things on a whim to help us!

As a B1G man, I’m not going to complain. We’re all pulling for the Buckeyes to dominate the field.