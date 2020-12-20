REPORT: Neal Brown Is Emerging As A Candidate To Be Auburn’s Next Head Coach

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is reportedly becoming a candidate for the opening at Auburn.

According to Steven Godfrey, Brown is being looked at and “might be the best positioned to bridge the chasms between various factions on The Plains.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown is 10-11 in two seasons at West Virginia.

News: Auburn’s “search” is now more of a search, albeit with a powerful group still backing usurper Kevin Steele. Candidates – Sarkisian, Napier, Elliott, and I’d now add Neal Brown. Brown might be the best positioned to bridge the chasms between various factions on The Plains. — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) December 19, 2020

Brown would be a very interesting choice for the Tigers. A lot of people would probably hate it because his record doesn’t jump off of the page, but the man can coach.

There’s also been clear improvement for the Mountaineers in his second year, despite all the issues with coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball)

I’m not saying Auburn should go out and get Brown, but there are some obvious upsides. He’s young, brings a ton of energy, creates buzz, will most likely feast when it comes to recruiting.

There are serious positives that come with Brown, even if he hasn’t dominated in two seasons at WVU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball)

Right now, I’d be against him being hired by the Mountaineers, but anything is possible. The longer he stays in the mix, the more likely I’d say it becomes. Would Auburn hiring Brown set the state of Alabama and the SEC on fire? The answer to that is a guaranteed yes.