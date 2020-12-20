WaPo Publishes Cartoon Depicting Republican Lawmakers As Rats Who Tried To ‘Subvert The Constitution’

The Washington Post printed a cartoon on Sunday depicting various Republicans as rats.

The cartoon, drawn by The Post’s editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes and titled “All the Republican rats,” includes well over 100 named “state attorneys general and U.S. Congress members” accused of allowing President Donald Trump to attempt to stay in office.

Ahead of the drawings of rats – each given the name of a lawmaker or a state attorney general – a description explains what the cartoon intends to depict: “All of the state attorneys general and U.S. Congress members who collaborated with President Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in office.”

Attorney Generals Ken Paxton of Texas, Ashley Moody of Florida and Lynn Fitch of Mississippi are among more than a dozen AGs named in the cartoon. As the cartoon continues, rats portraying Republicans such Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Matt Gaetz of Florida , Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Elise Stefanik of New York are seen.

WaPo prints cartoon straight from anti-semitic Nazi propaganda. Dehumanizes @realDonaldTrump supporters as rats. pic.twitter.com/qLRYb435UT — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) December 20, 2020

The cartoon first appeared on the paper’s website on December 18. The newspaper printed the cartoon for its Sunday edition, according to an online version of the paper. On Saturday, the cartoon was the top read opinion piece on The Post’s website, according to the cartoonist.

Using rats as a means to depict one’s enemy is a longstanding tradition among cartoonists. Nazi Germany depicted the Jewish community as rats in propaganda pieces, Fox News contributor Steve Milloy noted.

An American satirical magazine titled “Puck” ran with a cartoon showing immigrants as vermin in 1909, according to The Guardian. The U.S. used the symbol in WWII against Japan, as well. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Spent The Weekend Ripping On Leftists, Media Pushing ‘Unity’ After Demonizing Conservatives For Years)

Depicting human beings as vermin was also used during former President Andrew Jackson’s administration. One cartoon titled “The rats leaving a falling house” shows Jackson seated in a chair with various cabinet member “rats” scurrying about his feet.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.