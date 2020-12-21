2020 Man Of The Year: The College Football Fan

It’s time to hand out my annual Man of the Year award, and this was an easy choice.

My 2020 Man of the Year goes to all the college football fans around America who fought like hell to save this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This past Saturday, we completed the conference title games and the playoff bracket was revealed Sunday. Now, it’s December 21st, and we’re geared up for bowl season and the playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

The “experts” and cowards in the media fought like hell to make sure this season would be stolen from us during the coronavirus pandemic, and it looked like they were going to succeed.

In August, it looked like the college football world was going to implode. When the B1G and PAC-12 packed it in, it looked like we were cooked.

Every single Big 10 university president who voted to cancel the college football season should be fired immediately. They WILLINGLY chose to decimate the communities that pay their salaries. People this weak and cowardly have no business being leaders. Fire them all. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2020

Be thankful the idiots trying to cancel football didn’t run the country during WWII. If those cowards were in charge when Pearl Harbor happened, we’d all be speaking German right now. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 15, 2020

Standing outside of a working class man’s house on a blue-collar lake in an undisclosed location on the east coast, I turned to a friend of mine and vowed to do whatever was necessary to save the season.

Great weekend with the boys slinging beers and slinging the football. This is the kind of America the clowns trying to cancel sports HATE to see. pic.twitter.com/6ICa20zj9d — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 16, 2020

What happened over the next several weeks was something that made me proud as all hell. Millions of college football fans rose up from the ashes of the sport and pushed back against the idea we couldn’t play.

The people in B1G country raised all sorts of hell, and slowly but surely, we turned the tide. By the time October rolled around, we had saved the sport that serves as the backbone of this nation.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

I was asked the other day if I would still lead the charge to save football knowing the terrible season Wisconsin would have. Without hesitation, I said yes.

This was never about me. I was always going to be fine. This was about the communities and people across America who depend on college football to put food on the table.

If Wisconsin didn’t win a game, it was still worth it.

Washington Post writer gleefully cheers for *checks notes* small college towns to lose billions of dollars, businesses to go bankrupt and for local economies to be destroyed. These are the people trying to ruin football. They don’t care about the “minor inconveniences.” https://t.co/w8E6AgEI4X — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2020

I could never do it alone, and at the end of the day, I played just a very minor role in the war to save football. The millions of people who voiced their opinions and pushed the tide in favor of the good guys are the real heroes.

For that reason and many more, the college football fan is truly the man of 2020!