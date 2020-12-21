Editorial

2020 Man Of The Year: The College Football Fan

David Hookstead (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It’s time to hand out my annual Man of the Year award, and this was an easy choice.

My 2020 Man of the Year goes to all the college football fans around America who fought like hell to save this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This past Saturday, we completed the conference title games and the playoff bracket was revealed Sunday. Now, it’s December 21st, and we’re geared up for bowl season and the playoff.

 

The “experts” and cowards in the media fought like hell to make sure this season would be stolen from us during the coronavirus pandemic, and it looked like they were going to succeed.

In August, it looked like the college football world was going to implode. When the B1G and PAC-12 packed it in, it looked like we were cooked.

Standing outside of a working class man’s house on a blue-collar lake in an undisclosed location on the east coast, I turned to a friend of mine and vowed to do whatever was necessary to save the season.

What happened over the next several weeks was something that made me proud as all hell. Millions of college football fans rose up from the ashes of the sport and pushed back against the idea we couldn’t play.

The people in B1G country raised all sorts of hell, and slowly but surely, we turned the tide. By the time October rolled around, we had saved the sport that serves as the backbone of this nation.

I was asked the other day if I would still lead the charge to save football knowing the terrible season Wisconsin would have. Without hesitation, I said yes.

This was never about me. I was always going to be fine. This was about the communities and people across America who depend on college football to put food on the table.

If Wisconsin didn’t win a game, it was still worth it.

I could never do it alone, and at the end of the day, I played just a very minor role in the war to save football. The millions of people who voiced their opinions and pushed the tide in favor of the good guys are the real heroes.

For that reason and many more, the college football fan is truly the man of 2020!