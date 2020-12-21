REPORT: US Army Says Death Of Fort Drum Soldier Could Involve Foul Play

Law enforcement officials are suspecting foul play in the death of a U.S. Army soldier who went missing on Thursday in New York State, according to a press release.

Corporal Hayden Allen Harris, who was stationed at Fort Drum in New York, was found dead on Sunday, according to the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, after he went missing between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Harris was reportedly meeting someone in the city of Watertown, New York, for some type of vehicle transaction, when he was reported missing, according to the release. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Guillén Family Attorney Discusses Fort Hood Report, Key Findings)

Spc. Hayden Allen Harris, 20, “was meeting someone in Watertown, NY for some type of vehicle transaction,” CID said in a press release today. “The 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe he was reportedly driving has been accounted for…foul play is suspected.” RIP. https://t.co/hY8dbNefny — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) December 20, 2020

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the area, in which they found Harris’s 2016 Ford Mustang Coupe and had also recovered his body, the statement said.

While the cause of death has not been specified, according to the statement, law enforcement officials had suspected foul play in Harris’s death.

The investigation into Harris’s death is still ongoing, according to the Army CID.

“We are working very closely with several law enforcement agencies, to include Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Bryam Township Police Department on this investigation.” Chris Grey, the spokesman for the CID, said in the statement.

The Army CID is also asking anyone with tips or information regarding the investigation to contact the CID office or the Fort Drum military police, or send information anonymously online.