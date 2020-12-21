REPORT: Ben Roethlisberger Will Return In 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly plans on playing in 2021.

According to Adam Schefter, Big Ben "intends" on playing next season, which will mark his 18th year in the NFL.

The Steelers are currently 11-2 and gearing up for a deep postseason run.

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger, who leads Pittsburgh into Cincinnati tonight for Monday Night Football, intends to return next year for his 18th season, per sources.https://t.co/zM748O6w6G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020

Seeing as how Big Ben has had some health issues, it’s pretty damn impressive that he’s reportedly preparing for his 18th season in the league.

Not many players make it more than a few years in the NFL. Roethlisberger is closing in on two decades in the NFL.

If he returns next year, it’ll be an awesome accomplishment.

Also, his play hasn’t dropped off at all. He’s playing at a very high level, which should give fans hope that he can do the same in 2021.

If you’re a fan of the Steelers, you have to love this update!