Editorial

Big 10 Athletes Who Test Positive For Coronavirus Will Have To Miss 17 Days

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) watches from the sidelines during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Big 10 has changed its coronavirus policy just ahead of the College Football Playoff.

After beating Northwestern, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hinted that the B1G would change its policy on how long players who test positive have to sit out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, it was 21 days and the Buckeyes are down nearly two dozen players heading into the playoff.

Well, that policy is a thing of the past. According to Adam Rittenberg, the B1G will now require athletes to sit 17 days, which could be a huge break for the Buckeyes going into their game against Clemson.

We all saw this coming, and it’s now a done deal! Was there any chance the B1G was actually going to send OSU into a game against Clemson missing 22 players, including multiple stars?

Hell no. That was never going to happen.

The 21-day rule shouldn’t have existed anyways. We were the only conference in America with it, and it was a stupid rule from day one.

Now, it’s gone, OSU will be able to load back up for their January 1 matchup against the Tigers and you know they’re going to look much better than they did against NW.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

You can watch OSU/Clemson January 1 at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It should be a fun one.