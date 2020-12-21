Cheetah Terrorizing Local Neighborhood Was Actually A Stuffed Animal

A deputy sheriff investigating a report of a cheetah on the loose in a Portland neighborhood discovered it was a stuffed animal, The Miami Herald reported.

“I used my ninja-like skills to sneak up on the beast,” Deputy Sheriff Raymond Sullivan said, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. “Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal!”

A southwest Portlander reported the cat with “spots” standing in an elevated position, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post. The deputy notified the Oregon Zoo since it is located nearby, but they did not report any missing animals, according to the Facebook post. (RELATED: REPORT: Dog Lost For 5 Years Returns To Its Owner Totally Fine, In Good Health)

“Big cats are not uncommon in this area, cougars have been spotted in the West Hills periodically over the years, but a possible cheetah, this was new for us,” the post says.

Before sharing a list of safety tips, the neighbor’s description of the cheetah was “spot on,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Humor aside, we appreciate this neighbor for reporting what they believed was a serious concern and threat to life-safety in their neighborhood,” the sheriff’s office said. “We encourage all of you to report crimes or anything that you may find is out of the ordinary or suspicious.”