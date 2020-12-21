US

Elderly Woman And Teen Among 5 Killed, 32 Shot In Chicago Weekend Violence

Thirty-two people were shot, five fatally, from Friday to Sunday during another bloody weekend, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The largest gunfire incident took place Saturday where a woman and five other men were shot around midnight at a party, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. On Sunday, 71-year-old Emma Wright took multiple gunshots while inside her own home after two men opened fire outside her residence, the local outlet reported.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: Residents watch as police shadow demonstrators protesting police brutality as they march toward downtown on August 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The demonstration was one of several in the city today, either in support of or in opposition to police. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A 19-year-old, who is reportedly the youngest fatal shooting victim throughout the three-day period, took rounds to the head and neck in an apparent drive-by on Saturday, according to the Sun-Times.

At least four other people were shot dead on Saturday alone, according to the Sun-Times. A man and woman were found dead inside their vehicle, a 23-year-old was shot down while walking on a sidewalk and a 47-year-old was shot through the head, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: 6 Dead, 41 Shot As Chicago Weekend Violence Continues)

Chicago has seen a total of 3,128 shooting incidents so far in 2020, compared to 2,035 in all of 2019, according to crime statistics. The uptick in shootings equates to a 54% for this year, the data showed.

The city has also experienced a 56% jump in murders compared to 2019, according to the statistics.

