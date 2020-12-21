Spam Burger Topped With Oreos Debuts At Chinese McDonald’s, Internet Divided Over It

McDonald’s debuted a Spam burger topped with Oreo crumbs at some of its Chinese locations Monday and Internet users are divided over whether the limited-edition product is worth the try.

Andrea Hernández seemed skeptical of the new burger, which is made with two slices of Spam, crumbled Oreo cookies, and topped with mayonnaise, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“Someone check on @McDonalds please – they are releasing an Oreo x Spam burger in China??? I’m hating’ it,” she tweeted.

“I can’t imagine the crunch and then sinking feeling once you go through the Oreo and then to the spam,” Twitter user Lydia Luk responded.

Another user questioned why the fast-food chain would release the new sandwich at all.

“Dear Lord: Why?”

my therapist: china McDonald’s oreo spam burger isn’t real, it can’t hurt you china McDonald’s oreo spam burger:

But not everyone is unwilling to try the “Lunchmeat Burgers” which McDonald’s said they will only sell up to 400,000, according to the AP. The burger will only be available Monday, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Man Steals Food From McDonalds Using A Chainsaw, Chases Employees In Parking Lot)

“Hey, if there is a market for it, who am I to judge what people eat. It sounds utterly disgusting, but so does liver paté and it’s a big hit in Denmark,” a Twitter user said. “And don’t Americans dip their french fries in milkshakes, or am I just gullible AF?”

The new product is part of a “members only” promotional series, according to the AP.