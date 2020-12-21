‘Stand Up For The Constitution’: Texas Rep. Chip Roy Weighs In On Trump’s Legal Battle

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the Trump administration’s lawsuits, the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and more.

“Do you want California stepping into your state and telling you what your state has to do for voter ID or for mail-in ballots because California went to court and demanded it?” Roy said when explaining why he did not support the Texas lawsuit being pursued by the Trump Administration.

“Under no circumstances will I ever back away — no matter who’s making the argument — from the president all the way down to anybody in the country saying that it was a good idea to pursue litigation that would invite another state to tell me in Texas what my system should look like,” he said.

“We need to stand up for the constitution, stand up for freedom, stand up for an election system we can believe in and trust,” Roy said.

Roy also discussed the nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package, his thoughts on whether Republicans should sign it and more. (RELATED: Pelosi Says $600 Bonuses For Working Families Struggling During The Pandemic Is ‘Significant’)

