Chris Christie Says He’s Open To Running Against Trump In 2024

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he’s open to running against President Donald Trump in 2024, but that his decision will ultimately be independent of Trump’s actions.

“I’ll make my own decision without regard to anybody else who’s running. Whether it’s the president or anybody else,” the former governor told the DCNF.

Christie ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, but endorsed Trump after suspending his campaign, Fox News reported. Trump hinted in a White House Christmas party about a 2024 election bid if he can’t reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. (RELATED: Trump May Already Be The 2024 GOP Frontrunner, Poll Shows)

Here is my interview this morning with ⁦@hughhewitt⁩ to discuss my PSA on the importance of wearing a mask and the future of the GOP. #WearAMask https://t.co/BIasNU70PN — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 21, 2020

“Well, I certainly wouldn’t foreclose any possibility, right? So, would I consider running? Sure. Absolutely. I’m 57 years old. I still am very involved in political life and public life in this country,” Christie told The Washington Post in August. “I have a lot of opinions about where the country should be headed and how it should be managed.”

The former governor told the Post that he’d seriously weigh supporting Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan should he choose not to run and Hogan does.

Christie says he is friends with Trump but disagrees with his attempts to overturn the election results, Fox News reported. The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits, contesting Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.