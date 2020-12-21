REPORT: Comedian John Mulaney Enters Rehab For Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse

Comedian John Mulaney reportedly entered rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse over the weekend.

Mulaney will be at the rehab center in Pennsylvania for 60 days, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Mulaney has been open about his drinking habits throughout his career. In 2019, he revealed he began drinking at the age of 13. (RELATED: John Mulaney Says Secret Service Investigated Him After He Made A Joke About Trump On ‘SNL’)

“I drank for attention,” Mulaney told Esquire back in 2019. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,'” he said. “Who’s the athlete now?”

Mulaney first became sober at the age of 23, according to the outlet.

“I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie,” he told Esquire. “It was just crazy. A weekend that was … there were … I’m never going to tell you. That’s mine. I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f*cking out of control.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'”

Most recently Mulaney joined “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as a writer and has made appearances on the show since.