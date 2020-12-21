Cook Family-Sized Meals In A Snap With This Paula Deen Air-Fryer

Love working away in the kitchen to make delicious meals for the family? In all fairness, nobody likes spending hours on their feet over the stove, especially during the holiday season. But thanks to must-have cooking gadgets like this Paula Deen Digital Air Fryer, preparing family-sized meals can actually be enjoyable again.

Unlike traditional cooking appliances, this air fryer, which was carefully designed by the world-renowned Southern chef, Paula Deen, simplifies the cooking process, whether you’re making crispy chicken wings, garlic fries, grilled veggies, and more. That’s because the air fryer uses rapid air circulation technology to perfectly heat your food at record speeds without ever drying it out. And thanks to the fact that anything you make requires little to no oil, your favorite dishes suddenly become guilt-free, just like that.

If you often feel intimidated by new, state-of-the-art cooking gadgets, you’ll love the Paula Deen Digital Air Fryer’s easy-to-use settings. From baking to grilling to reheating, you’ll have access to 10 cooking settings, perfect for cooking all of your family’s favorite dishes. And for your special recipes, you’ll be able to completely customize the cooking process with just the click of a button or two. It’s that easy.

The Paula Deen Digital Air Fryer is designed with families in mind, which is why it boasts a massive basket that measures at 10 quarts — which is big enough to hold an entire chicken! And thanks to the basket’s FDA-compliant ceramic non-stick coating, cleaning it couldn’t be easier. The air fryer even comes with a recipe book of delicious dishes to help get you started.

If you’re into fast cooking times and healthy, delicious meals, the Paula Deen 1700W Stainless Steel 10Qt Digital Air Fryer is sure to deliver. And for a limited time, it’s a whopping 46% off, making it just $159.99!

