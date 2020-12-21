Massive Stimulus Bill Heads To Senate After Overwhelming Passage In The House Of Representatives

The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to pass a sweeping $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package and a $1.4 trillion government funding bill Monday evening, sending it to the Senate and moving it one step closer to becoming law.

The wide-reaching bill was passed in two sections; the first, which included four of the 12 appropriations bills, passed 327-85, while the second, which included the relief package and the addition eight bills, passed 359-53.

The compromise was announced Sunday, ending months of partisan gridlock just days before Congress departs for the holidays and before crucial financial benefits were set to expire for millions of Americans. The bill, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday will land on President Donald Trump’s desk before Tuesday, could be a lifeline for Americans across the country as unemployment numbers and coronavirus cases and deaths rise in states across the country.

The president has said that he will sign the bill, averting a government shutdown and authorizing direct relief for millions across the country. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that Americans should see their checks arrive beginning next week.

Despite the bill’s passage, many lawmakers were frustrated with the legislation, which was written largely by congressional leaders without the input of many rank-and-file members. Most lawmakers read the 5,593-page bill’s text only hours before voting on it, due to its being written behind closed doors and a malfunctioning computer file that prevented its distribution Monday. (RELATED: Congress Finally Agreed On A Massive Stimulus Package. Here’s What’s In It)

“Congress is expected to vote on the second-largest bill in U.S. history *today*… and as of about 1 p.m., most members don’t even have the legislative text of it yet,” tweeted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s not good enough to hear about what’s in the bill. Members of Congress need to see & read the bills we are expected to vote on.”

She was echoed by Michigan Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, who lamented congressional leadership for the bill’s closed-door creation.

“For half a year, congressional leaders refused to put any legislation on the floor to be considered AND scrutinized AND amended,” he tweeted. “Now, they release a 5,593-page bill with no opportunity to read it, let alone amend it. No responsible legislator should vote for such a thing.”

The bill, which provides $600 stimulus checks, $300 weekly unemployment checks for 14 weeks and approximately $280 billion for small businesses, overcame several last-minute objections that threatened to torpedo the progress made in recent days.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Friday blocked a bipartisan push for $1,200 checks led by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over his concerns about the bill’s size and the country’s $27 trillion national debt. (RELATED: Josh Hawley, Bernie Sanders Team Up In Joint Push For Direct Cash Payments)

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey also led a last-minute GOP effort Friday to rein in the Federal Reserve’s lending powers, but reached a compromise with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer late Saturday ahead of the package’s announcement.

The stimulus package, which is the second-largest in American history, also provides $69 billion for states’ coronavirus vaccination, testing, tracing and prevention efforts. The United States has averaged approximately 216,000 new daily coronavirus cases over the past week, and daily deaths have surpassed 3,000 throughout December.

