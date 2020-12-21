Couple In Malaysia Hold 10,000 Guest Drive-Thru Wedding To Bypass 20-Person Limit On Event

A couple in Malaysia managed to secure their wedding vows and welcome a reported 10,000 guests to the event Sunday morning while adhering to the country’s social distancing rules.

Tengku Muhammed Hafiz and his bride Oceane Alagia held a ‘drive-thru’ wedding in Putrajaya, a city south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, with a reported 10,000 person attendee list, reported BBC News.

The newlyweds were situated outside a stately government building in Putrajaya as guests slowly drove past them in their cars and waved to them behind closed windows. The couple managed to bypass the 20-person wedding venue restrictions by transforming the wedding into a drive-thru event, reported BBC News.

The groom’s father, Tengku Adnan, is a former cabinet minister. He shared photos of the event to his official Facebook account on Sunday, confirmed the BBC. (RELATED: Christian Wedding Photographer Challenges Virginia Law That Requires Him To Provide Service To Same-Sex Weddings)

“I am informed that there are more than 10,000 cars here since this morning,” he wrote, sharing pictures of the event.

“Me and my family are very honoured. Thank you all for understanding and adhering to all procedures made by drive-thru attendance without getting out of the car.”

The guests were treated to a pre-packed dinner that they had to collect from a nearby tent before driving on, reported BBC.

It took about 3 hours for all 10,000 attendees to pass by and pay their wedding respects.

The celebration was held a day before the groom’s father was entangled in a $500,000 corruption scandal and sentenced to a fine and 12 months in prison by the Malysian High Court, according to the BBC.