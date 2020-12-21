‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Jokes About Suing Mike Pence Over Name Of Space Force Officers

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn joked about suing Vice President Mike Pence after the name of the Space Force Officers was announced Friday.

“Can we sue this dork?” Gunn wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Can we sue this dork? https://t.co/9skZ8aG446 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2020

His tweet was in response to the news shared by Defense One’s Global Business Editor Marcus Weisgerber.

“BREAKING: Vice President Mike Pence announces that uniformed members of the U.S. Space Force will be called Guardians,” Weisgerber tweeted. “Threre (sic) you have it: Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians.” (RELATED: Space Force Unveils Official Name For Its Troops)

A Twitter user pointed out to Gunn that “guardian” has been used as a term by the United States Military since 1983. Gunn responded that he was only making a joke, and also noted that “Guardians of the Galaxy” predated the military’s use of the word.

“I was making a joke,” Gunn responded. “But, for the record, the Guardians of the Galaxy have been around since 1969.”

Gunn is currently working on the third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The movie is set to meet its 2022 release date despite rumored delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gunn.