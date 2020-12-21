First Lady Of South Carolina Diagnosed With COVID-19 After White House Party

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s wife, Peggy McMaster, took a routine coronavirus test last Thursday that came back positive for COVID-19.

In compliance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) guidelines, Peggy McMaster will be in quarantine for ten days and will be looking out for possible symptoms, according to a press release from Henry McMaster’s office. (RELATED: Gov. Newsom Quarantines Again Following Exposure To Staffer Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus)

Wishing Peggy a speedy recovery from COVID-19! Look forward to a vaccine being widely available. https://t.co/hGkdeM9cXf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2020



The McMasters had attended a White House Christmas party last Monday evening after tests done that day revealed they were COVID-19 negative, The Hill reported.

At the party, both the governor and his wife had “a face covering when it was necessary and when social distancing wasn’t possible,” said Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, according to The Hill.

While the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 three days after the White House party, her husband’s results were negative, the press release states.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” the governor said. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

Both the governor and his wife will be quarantined; the governor will be working from home for the duration, the Hill reported.