REPORT: Taco Bell Employee Receives Christmas Tip Worth Over $6,000 From Local Facebook Group

A Facebook group supporting local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic awarded Taco bell employee Joe DeCicco with a $6095 tip, Newsweek reported Friday.

The 70-year-old DeCicco, who has reportedly worked at the South Daytona Taco Bell in Florida for 20 years, is a beloved local character.

“He deserves the recognition. He truly is the kindest, most gentle, most wonderful man. He makes driving through Taco Bell an actual experience. His spirit is just magical,” said Tricia Phillipi, the creator of the facebook group.

DeCicco was chosen as the Facebook group’s favorite restaurant employee, and what was originally set to be a $50 award quickly grew to the enormous sum totaling just over $6,000, according to Newsweek.

“I just want to say I’m speechless,” Joe said when presented with the award.

“I’m a little speechless too,” Tricia replied. “The original prize was a $50 cash prize. But after I saw all the comments that were coming through about the kindness that you have been giving people for more than 20 years, making all of us your friends and giving us exceptional service, on the behalf of the foodie review page and all of your friends within your community, I’m so proud to present you with a cash prize of $6,095.”

DeCicco went on to thank everyone, saying that his job has been an enormous "blessing" to him, and that his customers "bring out the best" in him.

“They gave me strength. They give me wisdom. They give me vitality. And these wonderful people have been true to me for Christmas. They have put grace into my Christmas,” DeCicco said, holding the enormous check.