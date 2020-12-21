Joe Scarborough Wonders Why 25th Amendment Exists If It’s Not Being Used To Remove Trump

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough suggested Monday morning that the 25th Amendment shouldn’t exist if it’s not going to be used to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Trump reportedly discussed appointing attorney Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate claims of widespread election fraud in a White House meeting Friday.

Discussing those developments with The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt on Monday morning’s “Morning Joe,” Scarborough insisted that such speech should be more than enough to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

Scarborough is likely referencing Section 4 of the amendment, which gives the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members the ability to remove a president from office in the event of a president’s “inability” to discharge his powers.

“It is getting actually to the point where you just wonder if we shouldn’t just get rid of the 25th Amendment because at any other time, any other sane time, it would be used to temporarily remove a president from office if he were talking about these sort of things,” he said.

“It is a fact at this point that if Donald Trump could, he would steal the election, and he would stay there, regardless of anything else,” Schmidt responded, adding that Trump is “only being held back” by loyalists like Acting Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who “are clearly unwilling to go along with this.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski later called Trump’s behavior “beyond sanity.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney: Instead Of Taking ‘Victory Lap’ On Vaccine, Trump Is Pushing ‘Nutty And Loopy’ Conspiracy Theories)

“Absolutely pushing the norms of our democracy in dangerous and unexpected, unchartered territories,” Brzezinski added.