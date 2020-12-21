‘It’s A Trillion Dollars, For God’s Sake’: John Kennedy Defends Stimulus Bill

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy defended the latest coronavirus stimulus package as being “real help” for the American people despite being less than Democrats originally wanted.

After months of negotiations, Congress on Sunday night agreed to compromise and pass a $900 billion stimulus along with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The stimulus package includes $166 billion in direct cash payments to Americans, $120 billion in enhanced unemployment benefits, $325 billion in small business support, $45 billion for transportation, and $69 billion in coronavirus vaccines, testing, and tracing, among other provisions.

Appearing on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” Monday morning, Kennedy told Sandra Smith that, while the bill should have happened sooner, it’s a huge chunk of money considering that all of it must be borrowed in the first place.

“Oh, it’s real help,” Kennedy told Smith. “It’s $1 trillion, for god’s sakes! What is that, 1,000 million? And there is no money fairy. We don’t have this money. We only have 5% of it, Sandra. We had to borrow. It is real help. Will it be enough? I think it will be, but we’re just gonna have to wait and see.”

Kennedy went on to tout the various segments that will receive much-needed aid from the stimulus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer that the $600 direct payment checks could be arriving as soon as next week.