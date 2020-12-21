Newsmax Issues Note On All Of Its Shows To ‘Clarify’ Its Coverage Of Voting System

Newsmax is issuing notes on its network intended to “clarify” their recent coverage on Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.

Newsmax is has echoed voting fraud claims pushed by President Donald Trump in the wake of the 2020 election. In particular, the spread of claims against voting systems prompted Smartmatic to send legal notices to Newsmax and other media publications over what they allege is a “disinformation campaign.”

About one week after Smartmatic said it sent over legal notices, Newsmax’s John Tabacco went on air to “clarify” the network’s coverage, saying that “it has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies.” (RELATED: Dominion Voting Systems Reportedly Sends Letter To Sidney Powell Demanding She Retract ‘False Accusations’)

“There are several facts our viewers and readers should be aware of,” he said. “Newsmax has found no evidence that either Dominion or Smartmatic owns the other or has any business association with each other. We have no evidence that Dominion uses Smartmatic software or vice versa. No evidence has been offered that Dominion or Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.”

WATCH:

Tabacco continued on to “clarify” other various allegations, including theories that Smartmatic is owned by the Venezuelan government. He ended by directing viewers to Newsmax’s website and told them to “read facts about Dominion and Smartmatic that you should know.”

Newsmax began making the statement over the weekend and it will air on every single show, the network’s CEO Chris Ruddy said according to Huffpost’s S.V. Date.