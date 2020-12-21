North Carolina Official Who Told Citizens To ‘Stay Home’ Says She’s Spending Christmas With People Outside Her Household

A North Carolina county official who told citizens to “stay home” for the holidays announced during the same press conference that she plans to spend Christmas with people outside of her own household.

“For this holiday season, we ask that you stay home and only be around those who you live with,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said during a Monday press conference. “Our data shows that COVID is still very widespread in our community, and holidays and holiday gatherings are some of the most dangerous places to be. So please, stay home, and stay safe.”

County Manager Dena R. Diorio and Public Health Director Gibbie Harris provide an update on COVID-19 in Meck County. https://t.co/yrnHmetfcM — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) December 21, 2020

Diorio later said that she intends to drive to Durham, North Carolina, to spend Christmas with two people outside her household.

“I will be traveling by car to Durham, North Carolina to see some close family,” Diorio said in response to a reporter’s question about how Diorio would spend the holidays.

“Small group,” she added.

Another reporter questioned Diorio further on this point, asking, “Isn’t that what we are not supposed to be doing?”

“I know who the family is and I know where they spend their time, so I feel comfortable making that trip,” Diorio responded. “It’s two people in a household. It’s not a group, it’s a very small number of people and I feel very confident about their safety. So if I did not feel comfortable I would not go.”

“So do you recommend that for everyone,” the reporter asked. “To feel comfortable with what their family members are doing that they don’t live with?”

“I’m making a personal decision based on information that I have,” Diorio said. “That’s the decision that I’ve made, and I think everybody needs to do the same.”

.@DenaDiorio says she will be driving to Durham to have Christmas with two people in a house. She does not live with them. At beginning of news conference she asked community to, “stay home and only be around those who you live with.” @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 21, 2020

Diorio did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Here Are The Lawmakers Who Refused To Stay Home After Telling You To)

The Mecklenburg County manager joins the ranks of a plethora of lawmakers who have repeatedly urged citizens to stay home and away from their loved ones and then refused to stay home themselves. From Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Democratic lawmakers have flouted their own advice — then either apologized or excused their actions as essential. The DCNF has compiled a list of the biggest offenders, including Cuomo, Kuehl, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and many more.

