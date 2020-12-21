PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Hammer Nebraska To Open Conference Play Tuesday Night

Wisconsin will annihilate Nebraska to open conference play.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers are slated to meet Tuesday night at 7:00 EST, and I don’t expect our first B1G game of the year to be close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, I think we’re going to absolutely decimate Nebraska. After seeing what we did to Louisville, I almost feel bad for the Cornhuskers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Our basketball team is simply on a different level right now. We don’t just look great. We look unstoppable, and I love it.

Now, the Cornhuskers are showing up to the Kohl Center for our conference opener, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this one wasn’t within 20 by the time the clock hits zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We’re big, tough, can shoot from literally anywhere we want on the court and the Cornhuskers simply don’t have the horses to race with us.

It’s going to be a fun one. I can promise you that much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on FS1! Something tells me it’s going to get ugly right from the jump.