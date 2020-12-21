PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Hammer Nebraska To Open Conference Play Tuesday Night

Wisconsin will annihilate Nebraska to open conference play.
The Badgers and Cornhuskers are slated to meet Tuesday night at 7:00 EST, and I don’t expect our first B1G game of the year to be close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
In fact, I think we’re going to absolutely decimate Nebraska. After seeing what we did to Louisville, I almost feel bad for the Cornhuskers.
View this post on Instagram
Our basketball team is simply on a different level right now. We don’t just look great. We look unstoppable, and I love it.
Now, the Cornhuskers are showing up to the Kohl Center for our conference opener, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this one wasn’t within 20 by the time the clock hits zero.
View this post on Instagram
We’re big, tough, can shoot from literally anywhere we want on the court and the Cornhuskers simply don’t have the horses to race with us.
It’s going to be a fun one. I can promise you that much.
View this post on Instagram
You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on FS1! Something tells me it’s going to get ugly right from the jump.