Save Over 60% On This Must-Have Electric Mug Warmer

Nothing says “good morning” like a fresh cup of coffee. But that good morning can quickly turn sour after taking a big gulp of ice-cold bean juice a mere 20 minutes in. But during these cold, winter months, keeping your coffee or tea warm in your mug for more than 10 minutes or so can be quite the challenge.

Unless popping your lukewarm cup of coffee or tea into the microwave every half-hour is your thing, any gadget that helps keep things piping hot is greatly appreciated. And that’s why people all over are loving this electric smart mug warmer. Simply keep it on your desk, kitchen counter, or wherever else to keep whatever you’re drinking nice and warm for as long as you like.

The way the electric mug warmer works is simple. Using modern smart technology, the device uses 18W of heat to keep mugs of tea, coffee, cider, and more nice and warm without you having to do much at all. Simply choose your desired temperature, anywhere between 104°F and 140°F, and you’re good to go. It also boasts an automatic shut-off feature that can detect a lack of weight after a minute, keeping things super safe.

Suitable for glass, stainless steel, and ceramic cups, this mug-warmer will completely change the way you sip on your favorite steamy beverages. And don’t worry about keeping an electrical device like this so close to your liquids — its water-resistant design won’t allow it to short-circuit amid splashes or spills.

Just in time for the holidays, the electric smart mug warmer makes for a great last-minute gift, even if it’s just for yourself. After all, who wouldn’t want to kiss the days of stale coffee and tea goodbye?

Right now, you can snag this electric smart mug warmer for just $22.99, a whopping 60% off its regular price!

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.