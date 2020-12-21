The Reaction To Texas A&M Not Making The Playoff Is Hilarious

Texas A&M was rightfully left out of the College Football Playoff, and people are not happy!

The Aggies were kept out of the field in favor of Notre Dame, and there’s no question at all that it was the correct decision. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, we all know college football fans are far from rational, and the reactions were everything I hoped they would be!

JOKE — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020

“Texas A&M has no quality wins.” All of these SEC teams that are “MEDIOCRE” in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues. Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC. — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020

Aggies got screwed. Ohio St getting in on half a season is soft — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) December 20, 2020

Notre Dame and just like every other year ND is going to get blown out by whoever they play and the committee with realize they’re wrong. It’s a tradition like no other watching ND get blown out in big time games but it’s time for change. — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) December 21, 2020

The Aggies had no business being in the playoff. They just didn’t. Their two best wins were over a three-loss Florida team and a 6-4 Auburn squad, which fired their coach at the end of the season.

Oh, did you know they lost to Alabama by 28 points? Apparently, that’s supposed to be impressive, but just not impressive enough for the committee.

Let’s see if Texas A&M’s “We only lost to Alabama by 28 points” strategy works out for them today! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2020

If only there had been a way for A&M to control their own fate. If only there had been a way for the Aggies to control their destiny.

Oh, wait, there was! They could have beat Alabama earlier in the season, but they didn’t! They got rocked. When you lose, there’s a price to pay.

Finally, Notre Dame beat Clemson and UNC. That might be a tough pill to swallow for SEC fans, but that’s way more impressive than beating a three-loss Florida team and a slightly above average Auburn squad. How was this even a debate?