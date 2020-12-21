US Embassy In Baghdad Targeted In Rocket Attack, Pompeo Blames Iran-Backed Militias

A rocket attack carried out Sunday targeting the U.S. embassy in Iraq was the work of Iran-backed militia groups in the country, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At least eight Katyusha rockets were fired into the “Green Zone” of Baghdad, a heavily-fortified area that contains the embassy, according to a report from Reuters. The attack caused minor damage to the embassy compound, Iraqi and embassy officials say.

One Iraqi soldier was injured as most of the rockets hit a residential area and a security checkpoint, Reuters reported. A statement from the Iraqi military reportedly blamed an “outlaw group” for the attack. (RELATED: Iran Reportedly Beginning Construction At Nuclear Facility)

In addition to the embassy compound, other buildings and cars were also damaged, according to Reuters. One rocket was successfully diverted by an anti-rocket system, according to an Iraqi security official.

Iran-backed militias once again flagrantly and recklessly attacked in Baghdad, wounding Iraqi civilians. The people of Iraq deserve to have these attackers prosecuted. These violent and corrupt criminals must cease their destabilizing actions. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 21, 2020

In a statement, Pompeo added that one Iraqi civilian had been killed. He blamed militia groups backed by Iran for the attack in his remarks.

“Iran-backed militias once again flagrantly and recklessly attacked in Baghdad, wounding Iraqi civilians. The people of Iraq deserve to have these attackers prosecuted,” Pompeo said.

Those militia groups promised in October to stop attacks on the Green Zone — which houses foreign missions and governmental residences — on the condition that U.S. troops are withdrawn from the country, according to Reuters. The attacks resumed in November, as President Donald Trump moves forward with a plan to reduce American military presence in the country.