‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Comes Out Friday On HBO Max

“Wonder Woman 1984” will drop later this week.

After months and months of hype about the highly-anticipated sequel with Gal Gadot, the movie will finally hit the streaming service Friday, and I'm juiced.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of the first “Wonder Woman” movie with Gadot and Chris Pine. It’s the greatest superhero movie in a long time.

Now, the sequel that we were supposed to get this summer will arrive on HBO Max Christmas Day. If that doesn’t amp you up, then you’re just not a true fan.

I try not to get too amped up for movies. After seeing so many, I have pretty high standards, but I plan on nerding the hell out on Christmas for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

I can promise you that much. I’m going to get a big bowl of popcorn, a couple drinks and find out what this sequel is all about.

Something tells me that most of you reading this right now plan on doing the exact same. After all, we’re talking about Gal Gadot!

She’s arguably the biggest star in the game right now for actresses, and you know she’s bringing her A-game for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Make sure to check back for my full review once I’m done watching! I can’t wait!