Air Force-Navy Football Game To Be Held On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

The United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy football game will be held on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The game was originally to be played on Oct. 2, but will be moved to September 11th in celebration of the armed forces, according to a press release published Tuesday by the Air Force Academy.

“This is an appropriate move for our country to have our Service Academies play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in celebration of our armed forces,” Air Force Athletic Director Nathan Pine said in the press release. “The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary. I would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and willingness to help make this a reality.” (RELATED: Army Vs. Navy Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend)

“We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk also said in a statement. “Two Service Academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.”

I can’t believe we are already coming up on the 20th anniversary of that dreadful day. Moving the Air Force-Navy game to that day is such a sign of respect. There isn’t anything more American than football and the armed forces.