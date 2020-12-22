Biden’s Ominous Warning: ‘Our Darkest Days In The Battle Against Covid Are Ahead Of Us’

The President-elect has warned the American public that the Coronavirus pandemic’s “darkest days” are ahead as the country moves into the winter months.

President-elect Joe Biden made the ominous warning Tuesday to Americans during his press conference in Delaware, according to CNN, promising Americans that he would “tell it to you straight” and tell the truth during the crisis.

“And here’s the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us.” Biden said, as reported by CNN. (RELATED: Deborah Birx Says She’s Retiring After Criticism Of Thanksgiving Weekend Trip)

Biden warns that the “darkest days” of the pandemic are still to come and calls on Congress to be ready early next year to produce another stimulus package https://t.co/5lZpOpuSlU — Bloomberg (@business) December 22, 2020

While Biden acknowledged that most Americans were frustrated to hear about buckling down for the winter months, he asked for “patience, persistence and determination” to stop the pandemic, adding that “there will be no time to waste,” CNN reported.

Biden also thanked those involved in the production and distribution of the Coronavirus vaccines, but urged Americans to heed advice from health experts regarding Christmas gatherings.

“Like we did over Thanksgiving, we all have to care enough for each other that we have to stay apart just a little bit longer,” Biden said, acknowledging that it is a difficult situation.

Biden also criticized President Donald Trump for his response to the recent cyberattack against the U.S., saying that he had “failed to prioritize cybersecurity” and downplayed the risks.

President-Elect Biden recently received his first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine on camera on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in the vaccine, praising Trump’s “Warp Speed” operation afterwards.