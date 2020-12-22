Brian Kelly Named ACC Coach Of The Year By The AP

Brian Kelly has been named the AP’s ACC Coach of the Year after a successful season with the Fighting Irish.

In Notre Dame's only season in a conference, Kelly and the Fighting Irish went 10-1, beat Clemson earlier in the season and punched a ticket to the playoff.

Those accomplishments were enough to earn him the honor from the AP.

You have to admit that there’s something funny about Notre Dame joining the ACC for a single season and Kelly winning coach of the year.

It would have been a hell of a lot funnier if they had beat Clemson again for the conference title, but Dabo Swinney and company made damn sure that didn’t happen.

All things considered, the Fighting Irish should 100% be proud of everything they accomplished this season, and I mean that with 100% seriousness.

They were pivotal in helping to save the college football season, joined the ACC to make sure they could play games and didn’t lose a regular season game.

Everyone involved with the program should be very proud, and Kelly is taking home coach of the year.

Now, the Fighting Irish have a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. If he wins that game, he might be named coach of the century. Don’t miss it January 1!