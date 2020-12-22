‘Crumbs’: Tulsi Gabbard Borrows A Line From Pelosi To Torch ‘Slap In The Face’ Stimulus

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard borrowed a line from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that the coronavirus stimulus package amounted to “crumbs” to those who needed help the most.

“$600 is a slap in the face to every American struggling due to the pandemic. You deserve better,” Gabbard tweeted Monday. “I voted against the 5,593-page spending bill that gave billions to corporate interests, the military industrial complex & other countries, leaving crumbs for you who need help most.” (RELATED: ‘Heartless, Arrogant’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Into ‘Unelected Bureaucrats’ For Vaccine Rollout That Skips Over Elderly)

$600 is a slap in the face to every American struggling due to the pandemic. You deserve better. I voted against the 5,593-page spending bill that gave billions to corporate interests, the military industrial complex & other countries, leaving crumbs for you who need help most. pic.twitter.com/82F1HYF43T — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) December 22, 2020

Pelosi, who referred to the $600 stimulus checks as “significant,” had previously criticized President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, calling a $1000 tax cut to working families “crumbs.” (RELATED: ‘Dear God, Stop The Nonsense!’: Lori Lightfoot Slams Mitch McConnell Over Stalled Coronavirus Relief)

Speaker Pelosi on the $600 direct payment checks in the new stimulus bill: “I would like them to have been bigger, but they are significant.”pic.twitter.com/lgcGXumalP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2020

Gabbard was not the only one to borrow Pelosi’s turn of phrase, however.

Members of Congress got the bill at 2pm today…5,500 pages…they voted a couple of hours later. None of us got to see it. This isn’t democracy. This is a political booster club deciding what crumbs to give the kids. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 22, 2020

Congress passed $600 stimulus crumbs in the dead of night. PENTAGON spends $2,000,000,000 per DAY! $600 isn’t enough!#SurvivalChecksNow https://t.co/TJdB818UL1 — Ms. Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) December 20, 2020