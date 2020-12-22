‘Crumbs’: Tulsi Gabbard Borrows A Line From Pelosi To Torch ‘Slap In The Face’ Stimulus

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard borrowed a line from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that the coronavirus stimulus package amounted to “crumbs” to those who needed help the most.
“$600 is a slap in the face to every American struggling due to the pandemic. You deserve better,” Gabbard tweeted Monday. “I voted against the 5,593-page spending bill that gave billions to corporate interests, the military industrial complex & other countries, leaving crumbs for you who need help most.” (RELATED: ‘Heartless, Arrogant’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Into ‘Unelected Bureaucrats’ For Vaccine Rollout That Skips Over Elderly)
$600 is a slap in the face to every American struggling due to the pandemic. You deserve better.
I voted against the 5,593-page spending bill that gave billions to corporate interests, the military industrial complex & other countries, leaving crumbs for you who need help most. pic.twitter.com/82F1HYF43T
— Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) December 22, 2020
Pelosi, who referred to the $600 stimulus checks as “significant,” had previously criticized President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, calling a $1000 tax cut to working families “crumbs.” (RELATED: ‘Dear God, Stop The Nonsense!’: Lori Lightfoot Slams Mitch McConnell Over Stalled Coronavirus Relief)
Speaker Pelosi on the $600 direct payment checks in the new stimulus bill:
“I would like them to have been bigger, but they are significant.”pic.twitter.com/lgcGXumalP
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2020
Pelosi: $1,000 Is ‘Crumbs’ For The Middle Class [VIDEO] https://t.co/YGUlj82U9C pic.twitter.com/UEtKLVg5ra
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 25, 2018
Gabbard was not the only one to borrow Pelosi’s turn of phrase, however.
Members of Congress got the bill at 2pm today…5,500 pages…they voted a couple of hours later. None of us got to see it. This isn’t democracy. This is a political booster club deciding what crumbs to give the kids.
— Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 22, 2020
Congress passed $600 stimulus crumbs in the dead of night.
PENTAGON spends $2,000,000,000 per DAY!
$600 isn’t enough!#SurvivalChecksNow https://t.co/TJdB818UL1
— Ms. Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) December 20, 2020
The 5,000 page “stimulus bill” leaves nothing but crumbs for struggling American families. @SpeakerPelosi, who never missed a paycheck, who’s net worth is $120 million, calls $600 over 8 months “significant”—while expecting Americans to fund aid to other countries! Disgusting.
— Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) December 21, 2020