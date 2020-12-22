Politics

‘Crumbs’: Tulsi Gabbard Borrows A Line From Pelosi To Torch ‘Slap In The Face’ Stimulus

Democratic Presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) participates in a TV interview at the U.S. Capitol January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard borrowed a line from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that the coronavirus stimulus package amounted to “crumbs” to those who needed help the most.

“$600 is a slap in the face to every American struggling due to the pandemic. You deserve better,” Gabbard tweeted Monday. “I voted against the 5,593-page spending bill that gave billions to corporate interests, the military industrial complex & other countries, leaving crumbs for you who need help most.” (RELATED: ‘Heartless, Arrogant’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Into ‘Unelected Bureaucrats’ For Vaccine Rollout That Skips Over Elderly)

Pelosi, who referred to the $600 stimulus checks as “significant,” had previously criticized President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, calling a $1000 tax cut to working families “crumbs.” (RELATED: ‘Dear God, Stop The Nonsense!’: Lori Lightfoot Slams Mitch McConnell Over Stalled Coronavirus Relief)

Gabbard was not the only one to borrow Pelosi’s turn of phrase, however.