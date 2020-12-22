$200,000 Worth Of Stolen Power Tools, Generators, Other Merchandise Found Stashed In Man’s Home

A 61-year-old man was arrested by the Davie, Florida, Police Department on Dec. 22 for the possession of more than $200,000 worth of stolen equipment and other merchandise, NBC Miami reported.

Officials arrested Ronald Martin, 61, after conducting a sweep of his residence. Police were operating off of a search warrant obtained from an investigation that began in July, according to NBC Miami. Once the residence was examined investigators came away with more than $200,000 in merchandise they believe to have been stolen. They also confiscated $10,000 in US currency according to a social media post from the Davie police department. (RELATED: Cops Dressed As Santa And Elf Arrest Suspected Shoplifters, Car Thieves In Undercover California Bust)

MEDIA RELEASE: December 21, 2020, Ronald Martin, 61, was arrested on six counts of dealing in stolen property in Davie. Upon conducting a search warrant, the search revealed over 1,000 pieces of merchandise that were believed to be stolen. Full release: https://t.co/K1Vbf1w94j pic.twitter.com/JYUtCRHEJq — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 22, 2020

Davie police called on personnel from the local Home Depot’s Loss Prevention department to help assess the total value of the inventory. Over 1,000 pieces of new merchandise were found unopened in the original packaging. To remove the massive amount of equipment, a 26 foot U-Haul truck was utilized, the Davie police department reported.

Martin has been charged with six counts of dealing in stolen property according to NBC Miami. The investigation is ‘active and ongoing,’ the Davie Police Department reported.