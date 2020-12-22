Deborah Birx Says She’s Retiring After Criticism Of Thanksgiving Weekend Trip

Dr. Deborah Birx, a key figure on the Trump White House Coronavirus Taskforce, said Tuesday in an interview with Newsy that she would be retiring shortly after the transition to the Biden administration.

Birx cited criticism of her family, particularly in the last week, as a primary motivator of her decision in the interview. Birx has been under fire for having a gathering with numerous family members at her Delaware beach house the Friday after Thanksgiving, after telling Americans not to travel and gather for the holiday.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx tells @newsy that she is willing to help with the #Biden transition but ultimately plans to retire, citing her family’s treatment over the past week. pic.twitter.com/yEPy9s0Tf9 — Amber Strong TV (@AmberCStrong) December 22, 2020

“It’s been very difficult on my family,” Birx told Newsy. “I think what was done in the last week to my family… to drag my family into this… they’ve become deeply depressed as I’m sure many elderly have.” (RELATED: Congress Finally Compromised On A Coronavirus Relief Bill. Here’s What’s In It)

Birx, a longtime public health professional who has been a leading figure in helping develop the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response, said she would stay on a bit longer to help with the Biden team before leaving. “I want the Biden administration to be successful… I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire.”

Birx, who said her Delaware trip was to prepare the home for sale, not a Thanksgiving celebration, allegedly spent multiple days at the residence with family members from multiple households. She is just one of many public officials who have come under scrutiny for seemingly violating their own COVID-19 guidelines for everyday Americans. (RELATED: Here Are The Lawmakers Who Refused To Stay Home After Telling You To)