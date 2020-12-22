Diddy Gives His Mother A $1 Million Check And A Bentley For Her 80th Birthday

Diddy gifted his mother a $1 million check and a brand new Bentley for her 80th birthday.

Diddy seemingly hosted a birthday party for his mother, Janice Combs, on Monday where he presented her with the gifts, according to clips shared on Twitter.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” Diddy captioned a photo of his mother on Instagram. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!” (RELATED: Diddy Launches New Political Party, Our Black Party, Endorses Joe Biden)

“And this is actually her at 80 … no filter,” Diddy added.

I was about to say. Diddy’s mom looks insanely good for someone who is 80. I hope I look this good when I start to hit that age. I somehow also need to have kids who can buy me things like a Bentley.

I love to see celebrities give back to their parents. They normally wouldn’t be where they are today without them, so it’s nice to see them be grateful to someone other than themselves.