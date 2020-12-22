Pup Stolen During 2012 Home Invasion Reunites With Owner 8 Years Later

A pup who was stolen during a home invasion back in 2012 has been reunited with his original owner.

Julia Nemeth, of Ohio, never stopped looking for Junior, a pitbull/terrier mix, after the pup was stolen during the home invasion, according to a press release published Tuesday by the Humane Society of Summit County (HSSC).

The dog spent 2.5 years with the HSSC after being surrendered in 2018. The dog, known as “Buddy” during his time at HSSC, was adopted by three different families over the past years but was never a good fit, according to the press release. (RELATED: REPORT: Dog Lost For 5 Years Returns To Its Owner Totally Fine, In Good Health)

Nemeth actually found Junior’s photo on the HSCC website in mid-December and contacted the shelter. Nemeth was able to describe the quirky personality of Junior spot on and now has her pup back after eight years.

“I keep asking my husband to pinch me because I can’t believe this is real,” Julia said. “I can’t believe Junior is home. He carried me through the challenges of my life and to have him back means everything to me.”

“Julia tells us Junior likes to snuggle on the couch on the laps of his family members,” the shelter said in the press release. “He’s happiest when he can see everyone and keep a watchful eye. He warmed up to the children and the family’s other dog quickly. He still loves chew toys and balls, and plays catch with Julia’s son in their big backyard.”