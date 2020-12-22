REPORT: Worker Shot Over Dipping Sauce Argument

A fast-food worker was reportedly shot after a dispute over dipping sauce at a Wendy’s in St. Louis.

The drive-thru customer asked for extra dipping sauce with his order but apparently did not get what he wanted, according to Fox 2.

Wendy’s employee shot overnight over dipping sauce details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/xzThvTW457 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 22, 2020

The customer allegedly shot into the restaurant following the dispute, hitting a worker in the back. (RELATED: Woman Who Allegedly Torched Atlanta Wendy’s Following Rayshard Brooks’s Death Is Out On $10k Bond)

The worker who was shot in the incident is reportedly expected to recover from the shooting, according to Fox 2.

However, this wasn’t the first time a fast-food customer was not satisfied with dipping sauce and became violent.

A Florida woman was arrested earlier this year after McDonald’s employees would not give her the sauces she requested. As a result, the woman threatened to get the sauces “by whatever means necessary,” according to Fox News. The woman allegedly requested every flavor of dipping sauce after she had paid for her large order. (RELATED: McDonalds Should Not Bring Back Szechuan Sauce Because It’s ‘Low-Key Racist’)

Employees told the woman that the restaurant charges 25 cents for each sauce before she became irate, Fox News reported.