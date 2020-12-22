Florida Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson Is Leaving The Hospital Tuesday

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson is leaving the hospital.

Johnson has been hospitalized ever since he collapsed during a game against Florida State in one of the scariest moments in recent college basketball memory. Now, he's geared up to come home.

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

The Gators tweeted a statement from his family announcing that Johnson will leave the hospital at some point Tuesday.

This is great news for Johnson, the Florida team, all his family and friends and for fans of the program.

Again, Johnson going down December 12 against FSU was absolutely terrifying. Young men aren’t supposed to collapse for no apparent reason.

Now, it’s time for Johnson to come home after the incredibly scary moment. Hopefully, things continue to trend in a positive direction for the young basketball star.

Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he continues on his road to making a full recovery.